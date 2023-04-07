Forecast calls for ‘long-duration rainfall event’ over Easter weekend in B.C.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, advising of a ‘long-duration rainfall event’ this weekend on B.C.’s south coast. (News Bulletin file photo)

The Easter weekend will be a wet one on B.C.’s south coast and Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement at noon on Friday, April 7, advising that a “long-duration rainfall event” is expected starting Friday night and continuing through the evening Sunday, April 9.

“Rainfall amounts will vary considerably depending on locations and elevations,” the weather statement noted. “Generally speaking, higher rainfall amounts are expected over West Vancouver, the North Shore and Howe Sound region over the higher terrain.”

The forecast calls for total rainfall amounts in a range of 30 to 150 millimetres, and the precipitation combined with melting snow will increase river flows and bring possible localized flooding in low-lying areas.

On Thursday, April 6, the B.C. River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory for Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and the North Shore mountains, noting that moderate to heavy rainfall over the weekend could add up to 200mm of precipitation and potentially more over higher terrain. The river forecast centre notes that there could be rapid river rises over the weekend.

READ ALSO: Rainfall total for March well below normal on Vancouver Island



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Follow @nanaimobulletin

Weather