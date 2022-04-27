Michael Tellier, 37, has been sentenced in relation to his 2020 child pornography possession arrest. (Black Press Media file)

Michael Tellier, 37, has been sentenced in relation to his 2020 child pornography possession arrest. (Black Press Media file)

Former Greater Victoria cadets instructor sentenced for child porn possession

Michael Ryan Tellier, arrested in 2020, led squadrons in North Saanich, Victoria

A conditional sentence of 15 months has been handed down to a former cadets instructor who led multiple squadrons in Greater Victoria.

Michael Ryan Tellier, 37, was sentenced last month after he was charged with one count of child pornography possession in late 2020. He’ll also face two years of probation.

A conditional sentence is one where the offender remains in the community, but is supervised and must follow certain rules, according to the B.C. courts system.

Tellier commanded the 89 Pacific Air Squadron in Victoria at the time of his September 2020 arrest. He was also the commanding officer of the 676 Kittyhawk Royal Canadian Air Cadets in North Saanich.

A spokesperson for the Regional Cadet Support Unit Pacific told Black Press Media in 2020 that Tellier was “highly involved” and “closely connected” with the North Saanich squadron. At the time, the unit said they didn’t have any reason to believe any of their cadets were linked to his court case.

READ: Cadet instructor with strong ties to Saanich Peninsula suspended after facing child pornography charge

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

EsquimaltSaanich Peninsula

Previous story
Class-action lawsuit against ICBC over underpaying accident victims gets green light
Next story
Sooke RCMP report siginificant jump in theft from vehicles, mischief incidents

Just Posted

Sooke RCMP released its first-quarter crime statistics this week. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke RCMP report siginificant jump in theft from vehicles, mischief incidents

Michael Tellier, 37, has been sentenced in relation to his 2020 child pornography possession arrest. (Black Press Media file)
Former Greater Victoria cadets instructor sentenced for child porn possession

A notice posted April 26 alerts the public that no more walk-in clients will be taken for the day at the Service Canada Passport Services office in the The Bay Centre in Victoria. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
National demand for passports leads to walk-in waits at Victoria office

A ring cloud was seen from southern Vancouver Island’s coast, looking towards the Olympic Mountains. (Katherine Parsons/Facebook)
Ring cloud spotted in the sky near Greater Victoria