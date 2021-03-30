Matthew Tanner, 36, was in the Intensive Care Unit at the Victoria General Hospital after suffering a brain stem stroke at his Saturna Island home. (Courtesy of Natasha Dalton)

Matthew Tanner, 36, was in the Intensive Care Unit at the Victoria General Hospital after suffering a brain stem stroke at his Saturna Island home. (Courtesy of Natasha Dalton)

Former Oak Bay man suffering from locked-in syndrome dies

Hundreds support family of well-known Oak Bay man after massive brain stem stroke

A former Oak Bay resident suffering from locked-in syndrome following a massive stroke has died.

Oak Bay-raised Matthew Tanner, 36, collapsed and was airlifted to Victoria General Hospital from his Saturna Island home on March 9. The following day, doctors told his family he had suffered a brain stem stroke and had severe brain damage. At the time, they said the stroke was caught too late for him to survive without any brain damage.

Tanner went into a coma for about three days and when he woke on March 12, was suffering from locked-in syndrome – where a patient is aware or wakeful, but can’t move or communicate. There is no cure for locked-in syndrome.

But Tanner died on March 28.

He leaves behind his fiancee Shannon Pryor and eight-month-old son Owen.

Shannon Pryor, Matthew Tanner and their son Owen in happier times. Tanner suffered brain damage after a brain stem stroke earlier this month. (Courtesy of Natasha Dalton)

Tanner’s family owns house cleaning business Merry Maids of Victoria, where he was employed at the time of the stroke. Tanner grew up in Oak Bay and received a business degree from the University of Victoria. He played for and was an ongoing supporter of the Oak Bay Barbarians rugby team.

Tanner, Pryor and Owen moved to Saturna Island in November.

A GoFundMe campaign set up by Pryor’s sister, Natasha Dalton, has raised more than $120,000 to help the family with expenses. Hundreds of people have shown their support.

“We didn’t expect this much this fast,” Dalton said in an earlier interview with Black Press Media. “It shows the impact Matt has had on so many lives. So many people care about Matt and his family.”

READ MORE: Oak Bay man locked-in after massive brain stem stroke

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiserGreater Victoriaoak bayVictoriaVictoria General Hospital

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. councillor facing review over sexist meme posted to Facebook
Next story
Thief steals five 10-day-old kittens from Abbotsford home

Just Posted

Vancouver Island’s missing men featured in the Gone Boys podcast. Left to right: Kelly McLeod, Brandon Cairney, Desmond Peter, Ian Henry, Daniel MacDonnell. (Courtesy of Laura Palmer)
True crime podcast explores connection between five missing Vancouver Island men

Gone Boys is the second season of Island Crime

Matthew Tanner, 36, was in the Intensive Care Unit at the Victoria General Hospital after suffering a brain stem stroke at his Saturna Island home. (Courtesy of Natasha Dalton)
Former Oak Bay man suffering from locked-in syndrome dies

Hundreds support family of well-known Oak Bay man after massive brain stem stroke

Sooke artist Jessica Ruth Freedman is one of nine virtual in-residence artists who share the creative process, conduct webinars, write and offer sage advice with artsUNITE, a free online wayfinding platform for artists. (Contributed - Jessica Ruth Freedman)
Sooke artist joins artsUNITE, getting creative through pandemic

National program brings much-needed support to arts community

Traffic on Quadra Street was temporarily impacted on March 30 after a Westfalia van caught fire and firefighters were called in. No injuries were reported. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
UPDATED: Vehicle fire slows evening Quadra Street commute in Saanich

Saanich firefighters douse Westfalia blaze in 3500-block of Quadra St.

West Shore RCMP headquarters in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)
Two hikers rescued from Sooke Hills Wilderness Regional Park

West Shore RCMP urges residents to be prepared before setting out

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
VIDEO: Vancouver Island contact tracing doubles due to COVID variants, more socializing

Island’s top public health officer calling for return to practices that achieved a flat curve

Eight residents tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak at Nanaimo’s Longlake Chateau, but Island Health says none have experienced more than moderate cold symptoms. (News Bulletin file photo)
Outbreak at vaccinated Island seniors home results in ‘moderate cold’ symptoms

‘Compare a mild cold to probably one or two of those people dying, had they not had the vaccine’

These five 10-day-old kittens were stolen from an Abbotsford home early Tuesday morning (March 30).
Thief steals five 10-day-old kittens from Abbotsford home

Police believe culprit will try to sell them online or in public

North Cowichan councillor Tek Manhas is under review by the municipality for a Facebook post containing a sexist meme. (File photo)
B.C. councillor facing review over sexist meme posted to Facebook

‘Less bitchen’ more kitchen’: North Cowichan’s Tek Manhas apologizes for post

Nanaimo firefighters rescue a dog from the Abyss crevice on Tuesday morning. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)
Firefighters rescue dog that fell into Nanaimo’s ‘Abyss’ crevice

Crews harnessed and pulled up poodle that had fallen about three metres

A community member posts a COVID-19 notice at a checkpoint on the Tsilhqot’in Nation in B.C.’s Interior. Many Indigenous communities have controlled their borders in the pandemic. (Keith Koepke/Tsilhqot’in Nation)
B.C.’s COVID-19 surge continues with 840 cases Tuesday

320 of the new cases are variants as restrictions take effect

A health-care worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
AstraZeneca vaccine to be offered to Lower Mainland residents ages 55-65 starting March 31

Moves comes after concerns over blood clots halted frontline worker vaccination program

Police converge at the Dufferin Crescent and Boundary Avenue intersection in Nanaimo early Tuesday morning after a man allegedly left a taxi without paying fare and then bear-sprayed the taxi driver. (Photo submitted)
Man arrested for allegedly bear-spraying taxi driver in Nanaimo

RCMP set up containment area and tracked suspect with police dog

Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, February 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Horgan’s COVID comments towards young people unhelpful, unfair: B.C. professor

Many in younger age groups are frontline workers, or parents of young children who are in school

Most Read