Sheila Beech. (Photo contributed by District of Sooke)

Former Sooke councillor Sheila Beech dies

District of Sooke pays tribute

Former councillor and well-known Sooke resident Sheila Beech has died.

Beech served two terms as a Sooke councillor, once in 2005 and again in 2011, and was engaged in the community through multiple organizations such as the Sooke Literacy Committee, Sooke Tourism Association and the Rotary Club of Sooke.

“A talented and celebrated artist herself, Sheila was a passionate advocate for arts and cultural organizations and events. She believed the arts were important drivers of tourism and economic diversification and recognized their benefit for community and individual health and vitality,” the District of Sooke stated on its website.

“A frequent contributor to the Sooke Fine Arts Show, she could often be found demonstrating her felt making skills as an artist in residence during the event, quick with a smile and an in-depth explanation of the finer points of her craft.”

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait expressed her condolences on the District website, sharing that she worked with Beech during her first term on council.

“Her warmth, generosity, and passion for our community will always be remembered by Council colleagues, municipal staff, and the many Sooke residents whose lives she touched,” Tait said.

Plans for a memorial have yet to be announced.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeathSooke council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man arrested after nurse assaulted at Kelowna hospital’s COVID-19 screening desk
Next story
Wet’suwet’en land title disputes an ‘internal issue,’ B.C. minister says

Just Posted

Former Sooke councillor Sheila Beech dies

District of Sooke pays tribute

Sooke joins regional economic partnership

South Island Prosperity Partnership creates ‘task force’ to help local economy recover from pandemic

Fired Victoria police officer seeks review of dismissal

Officer fired after snow shoveling incident in 2019

Three fires reported in 10 minutes within one block sparks Victoria police investigation

Active, suspicous infires were reported between 3 a.m. and 3:10 a.m. in James Bay

West Shore Parks & Recreation opens outdoor facilities

Social distancing measures still in place at facilities

15 new people test positive for COVID-19 in B.C., three more die

Of those battling the virus, 58 are in hospital – 12 of those in intensive care

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Wet’suwet’en land title disputes an ‘internal issue,’ B.C. minister says

Memorandum ‘start of negotiation,’ Coastal Gaslink still opposed

Man arrested after nurse assaulted at Kelowna hospital’s COVID-19 screening desk

The incident occurred on May 13, just after 2 p.m.

VIDEO: Rare baby owl now being reared by its parents in Lower Mainland sanctuary

Chick J is back in the nest with mom and dad as part of a unique Langley breeding program

COVID-19: The Bay set to reopen B.C. stores

Hudson’s Bay locations closed mid-March amid ongoing pandemic to reopen Tuesday with modifications

Ottawa announces $469M for fish harvesters with sector-specific grant, benefit

The Fish Harvester Benefit offers income support covering 75 per cent of losses for eligible harvesters

COVID-19 restrictions may aid B.C.’s ongoing battle against invasive mussels

Dave Bennett, chairman of the Invasive Species Council of BC, says users of all types of watercraft must be extra vigilant

Tofino Bus Service wants to cancel service to the north island

“There is no model without subsidy that makes [this service] sustainable.”

Most Read