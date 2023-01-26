Former Victoria mayor Lisa Helps has been appointed as the premier’s housing solutions adviser. (Black Press Media file photo)

Former Victoria mayor Lisa Helps has been appointed as the premier’s housing solutions adviser. (Black Press Media file photo)

Former Victoria mayor to advise premier on housing solutions

Lisa Helps appointed Premier David Eby’s housing solutions adviser

Former Victoria mayor Lisa Helps has a new gig – and it doesn’t involve bike lanes.

Helps has been appointed as the premier’s housing solutions adviser.

The role will see her work with Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon, stakeholders and partners to help design and develop the BC Builds program – an initiative to build housing for middle-income families, individuals and seniors.

“The current reality is that many people in our province struggle to find housing, even if they earn a good income,” said Premier David Eby in a statement. “I’m very pleased that Lisa Helps has agreed to use her years of leadership to help us work on innovative solutions.”

ALSO READ: Victoria passes missing middle housing policy to next council

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

HousingVictoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Province announces plans to replace Abbotsford plant and animal health facility, citing flood risk
Next story
B.C. mom disheartened with no result after 18 months advocating for missing-adult alert

Just Posted

Victoria Fire Chief Paul Bruce and Mayor Lisa Helps tour the fire hall site. (Courtesy of City of Victoria)
Former Victoria mayor to advise premier on housing solutions

The CRD landfilled its Class A biosolids on more than 300 days in 2022 when its backup plans only envision doing so a max of 35 times annually. Its environmental services committee has chosen to recommend the CRD board approve continuing biosolid landfilling while other short-term solutions are considered. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD landfilled almost nine times as much treated sewage as it’s supposed to in 2022

Alan Parfett won $100,000 after playing the British Columbia Lottery Corporation’s bingo grand scratch-and-win game. (Courtesy of the BCLC)
Victoria man wins $100K from scratch ticket

The Sooke Region Communities Health Network is holding an online fundraising event to raise money for the Gathering Place, a seniors and multi-generational community center next to the public library. The auction takes place from Feb. 10 to 12. (Contributed – SRCHN)
Sooke group hosts online auction to raise funds for intergenerational community centre