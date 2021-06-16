Former Y fitness centre in View Royal aims to reopen in September

The fitness centre formerly operated by the Victoria YMCA-YWCA at Eagle Creek Village is planning to reopen in September as the Eagle Creek Athletic Club. (Photo courtesy of Kidspace)

Kidspace taking over both the gym and the childcare facility at Eagle Creek Village

The new operators of a fitness centre in View Royal plan to open in September, if everything works out according to plans and the pandemic.

The YMCA-YWCA Victoria, which had operated the fitness centre and a childcare centre at Eagle Creek Village since 2016, recently announced that Kidspace has secured the lease for the fitness centre.

Kidspace has been operating the Y’s former childcare centre since January and will take over operations of the fitness centre under the new name, the Eagle Creek Athletic Club, said YMCA-YWCA Victoria CEO Derek Gent.

“We are very pleased to have the same sub-tenant operating both services for the community,” he said. “It’s a good complement, from the Y’s perspective.”

The changes were necessitated by the financial restraints and loss of revenue resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Gent told the Goldstream Gazette in an interview.

“It’s been a very difficult time for the Y,” he said. “We are so pleased to have childcare available again, and many of our members are anxious to see a fitness centre at that location.”

Kidspace president Craig Vasconcelos said they are aiming for a September opening that follows all public health guidelines, based on the state of public health restrictions at the time.

“We want a smooth transition and don’t expect to make any major changes,” he said. “The Y has done a wonderful job in that space and we plan on building on the foundation they created there.”

Vasconcelos added that maintaining the community feel in the space was important to his organization.

“The YMCA/YWCA leaves some big shoes to fill and we are thrilled that we have been given the opportunity to expand our operations in this community and are very excited for our future here at the Eagle Creek Athletic Club.”

Kidspace contacted all families who had previously used the childcare centre when they took over operations, and worked to register as many as possible. It’s another critical piece given the need for childcare in the community, Vasconcelos said, adding the response since Kidspace took over has been better than expected.

All 41 spaces have been booked and a waitlist has been started.

Kidspace is based in Vancouver and operates three childcare centres and two next level childcare centres.

“We are looking for options to expand on the Island,” Vasconcelos said. “We fell in love with View Royal and the surrounding area.”

For more information, visit kidspacelearningcentres.ca/

