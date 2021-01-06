Forms collapse during concrete slab pour at Colwood Corners

No workers were injured in the Jan. 6 incident

Onni Group began work in January 2018 for the site on Sooke Road. (Black Press Media news staff)

A large concrete pour plummeted into the Colwood Corners parkade on Tuesday (Jan.5) after structural forms collapsed, the City of Colwood confirmed to Black Press Media.

According to communications manager Sandra Russell, construction crews were pouring a 30-cubic-metre slab – approximately 360 medium moving boxes – of concrete above the ramp to the underground parkade when forms collapsed. Russell said no workers were injured and the site developer, Onni Group, has informed WorkSafeBC of the incident.

After speaking with the Onni Group site supervisor, Russell said the cause of the collapse is unknown but that the structural engineer will be reviewing the incident to ensure there is no lasting damage.

The multi-phased, mixed use residential and commercial development at 1905 Sooke Rd. has been under construction since 2018. In May 2019, Onni Group said it should achieve occupancy by 2021 in phase one of the project, which is expected to deliver 276 market residential units and 152,000 square feet of commercial space – including a Save-on-Foods.

Once fully complete, the site will have 471 residential units.

There are also supposed to be overall improvements to the pedestrian environment around the development such as areas with benches, landscaping, lighting, outdoor open space, a children’s play area, connections to the Galloping Goose Trail and enhancements to the existing London Drugs building.

Russell said they don’t expect Wednesday’s incident to be a major setback for the project.

