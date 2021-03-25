An extension to the Fort Street bike lanes, along Fort to Foul Bay Road was recommended by city staff this week. (Courtesy City of Victoria)

An extension to the Fort Street bike lanes, along Fort to Foul Bay Road was recommended by city staff this week. (Courtesy City of Victoria)

Fort Street is Victoria’s preferred bike lane route from junction to Foul Bay

Route one of three considered by staff, mayor and council for 2022 construction

The next phases of the cycling network in Victoria got a green light March 18, including the choice of Fort Street for protected one-way bike lanes to the city’s border with Oak Bay.

Council, sitting as committee of the whole, approved staff’s recommendation to use Fort as the priority AAA cycling corridor between the junction at Pandora and Oak Bay avenues and Foul Bay Road. Staff will complete a detailed design to be put into the 2022 budget and construction schedule.

Fort Street was one of three options considered and was selected ahead of Oak Bay Avenue and Fort Street-Leighton Avenue. Oak Bay Avenue had been recommended in the 2016 Biketoria planning process, but further research found Fort a more logical choice. Among the criteria used in the route comparison were frequent destinations, topography, parking loss and links to adjacent cycling infrastructure.

RELATED STORY: Oak Bay council supports Fort Street bike lanes

Mayor Lisa Helps credited staff for undertaking a sophisticated analysis, using metrics such as census data, income disbursement and other demographic data to determine which route would most benefit to the community.

Slide offers an overview of the Fort Street East bike lanes project, due to be constructed between Oak Bay Junction and Foul Bay Road in 2022. (Courtesy City of Victoria)

The committee also approved – for the 2022 package – design for Fort Street Central, an extension of the existing two-way protected lane system that would also run along the north edge of Fort from Cook Street to the Oak Bay Junction.

Simpler, shared-road designs for Oaklands and Fernwood connectors were approved and will be added to the 2021 schedule, using existing funds.

The Oaklands route runs from Hillside Avenue to Haultain Street, along Doncaster Drive, Pearl Street, Shakespeare Street and through Oaklands Park.

The Fernwood route connects Haultain and Begbie streets via Avebury, Oregon and Stanley avenues.

The presentation included updates on 2021 projects scheduled for completion this year, such as those along Vancouver and Richardson streets.

Coun. Stephen Andrew said he had received upwards of 200 messages of concern about plans for the Richardson corridor, illustrating a gap in communication from the city to residents. Sarah Webb, manager of sustainable transportation planning and development, told him significant outreach happened in advance of the decision.

RELATED STORY: Growth of Victoria’s bike lane network continues from downtown heart

Coun. Ben Isitt argued an “equity lens” was not applied to the Vancouver-Graham-Jackson street bike lanes project in terms of creating plaza or parklet spaces in north sections, calling the lack of engaging areas at Vancouver and Caledonia streets a missed opportunity. His proposed amendment to have such a lens used in the next round failed 5-4.

Other bike lane projects ongoing and scheduled for completion this year include Government Street north, Kimta Road/E&N Regional Trail and Kings-Haultain roads.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email:don.descoteau@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of VictoriaCyclingTransportation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cadboro Bay teen’s petition to stop Coastal GasLink pipeline garners over 23,000 signatures
Next story
Oak Bay struggles to come to grips with density

Just Posted

Hotel Zed Victoria. (Hotel Zed Victoria/Facebook)
Child suffers potentially life-threatening injuries at Victoria hotel pool

Emergency crews responded to Hotel Zed Wednesday evening

Much of the property of the former Glen Meadows Golf and Country Club, here seen more than a decade ago when it was still an operating golf course, remains in the Agricultural Land Reserve, a complicating factor in shaping its eventual future (Black Press Media File)
Proposal calls for North Saanich to turn former golf course into public park and recreation facility

Any attempts to revive the property for public use face regulatory, financial hurdles

An aerial view over Oak Bay and the marina. Oak Bay residents pay the highest taxes on Vancouver Island. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)
Oak Bay struggles to come to grips with density

Skyrocketing housing costs have led to the population becoming older and wealthier

Devin Meads planned to walk 150 kilometres from Langford to Qualicum Beach in support of the Victoria Humane Society and homeless animals. (Contributed photo)
Sooke man’s walk for homeless animals takes detour

Devin Meads forced to quit 24-hour fundraiser at 100-kilometre mark due to injury

A 2.8-magnitude quake was recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey six kilometres east of North Saanich. (Map courtesy of USGS)
2.8-magnitude earthquake recorded near North Saanich

Quake recorded six kilometres east of North Saanich

Michael Dunahee was four-years-old when he disappeared from the Blanshard School Playground. (Sketch courtesy of VicPD)
VIDEO: New sketch marks 30th anniversary of Michael Dunahee’s disappearance

After disappearing at age four, Dunahee has been missing since 1991

Nicole Picard receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from pharmacist Nabil Chikh as pharmacies begin giving Covid-19 vaccinations Monday, March 22, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada surpasses 10 per cent COVID vaccination mark, but are we going fast enough?

Sixty per cent of Canadians over the age of 80 have received at least one dose

For every male sockeye salmon that doesn’t make it back to its spawning grounds, at least two, sometimes three females die, says findings from a recent UBC study. (Courtesy Photo/MC Martin)
Study uncovers B.C. female salmon dying 2x the rate of males

Dr. Scott Hinch predicts the disparity will become more prominent in coming years, calls upon the DFO to help ease their migration journey

A bald eagle, rehabilitated at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, has been released into the wild. (NIWRA screen cap)
VIDEO: Rehabilitated B.C. bald eagle released into the wild

Annual North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre event in Errington held virtually due to COVID-19

Photo of Ma Cecilia Loreto, 47, who was killed on March 17. Two people have been charged in (IHIT handout)
Man and teen charged after body of woman, 47, found burned in Burnaby park

The body was found in Greentree Village Park, ablaze in a what crews initially thought was just a brush fire

John Horace Oughton, known as the “paper bag rapist,” (pictured in a 1987 photo) was denied parole at an online hearing this week.
Notorious B.C. ‘Paper Bag Rapist’ denied parole yet again

The sexual assaults on the women and children took place in B.C.’s Lower Mainland in the 1980s

A hand-painted roadside sign points to a farmstand. The District of Sooke’s proposed business bylaw is “confusing and ambiguous” when it comes to farmstands, according to a local farmer. (Lauren Krohn - Metro Creative)
Farmstand operator scrutinizes Sooke’s proposed business licence bylaw

Bylaw makes it difficult for local farmers to compete with businesses outside Sooke

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Do you know someone being driven out of Greater Victoria by housing costs?

With the steady rising in housing costs, more and more people are… Continue reading

(The Canadian Press files)
Northerners paying disproportionate ICBC premiums compared to claim costs: FOI data

Ratio of premiums paid to claims received is $1.96 for north compared to $1.35 for Lower Mainland

Most Read