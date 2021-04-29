Fort Street nail salon severely damaged by overnight fire

KH Silver Nails was closed April 29 after an early morning fire tore through the back half of the business. (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff)

A family-run nail salon is looking to rebuild after an early morning fire tore through the back half of the Victoria business.

KH Silver Nails is well-known for its hospitality amongst its clientele, with reviews raving not only about the service but also offerings of noodles, candy and birthday cake.

But all of that was brought to a screeching halt on April 29. Initial calls came into the Victoria Fire Department shortly before 2 a.m. and reported visible fire at the rear of the building and the sounds of banging and screaming. Fire crews arrived at the 783 Fort St. location to find heavy smoke inside the building as well as in neighbouring businesses.

Crews determined no one was in the business and the banging and screaming had come from someone at the rear of the building trying to alert anyone who may have been inside. They extinguished the fire, but the department’s initial incident report noted fire damage to the rear of the building as well as smoke and water damage were extensive throughout the building.

The department estimated damages around $255,000.

KH Silver Nails suffered the worst of the damage, with some smoke damage done to the two neighbouring businesses.

An investigator with the Victoria Fire Department was on scene later Thursday morning, beginning an official investigation into the cause of the fire. No one was injured during the incident.

But Bella Huynh, whose parents own the nail salon, said the family believes the fire was started outside the business’ back door. They caught the fire spreading on a security camera.

She estimates they’ll be closed for about two months for repairs but the family is hopeful they’ll be back in business sooner.

