A proposed agreement between the Capital Regional District and FortisBC would see the company purchase renewable natural gas from the Hartland landfill. (Facebook/Capital Regional District)

FortisBC to purchase renewable natural gas from Hartland Landfill

Project could reduce 264,000 tonnes of carbon emissions over 25 years

A renewable natural gas project proposed for the Hartland Landfill is expected to reduced greenhouse gas emissions by roughly 264,000 tonnes of carbon over the next 25 years.

The project would see FortisBC purchase renewable natural gas generated from the Hartland Landfill for use in its own natural gas distribution system. According to the Capital Regional District (CRD), the partnership would have FortisBC purchase up to 280,00 gigajoules of renewable natural gas per year starting in late 2021 – the equivalent of removing 2,240 cars from the road for 25 years.

READ ALSO: Hartland Landfill among B.C.’s top oil recyclers

“Despite the COVID-19 public health emergency, we are no less driven to safely and affordably reduce GHG emissions,” said a statement from Doug Stout, vice-president of market development and external relations with FortisBC. “Ongoing commitment towards a lower carbon future remains a key focus at FortisBC.”

The Hartland Landfill started using landfill gas for green power in 2004, and now supplies electricity to about 1,600 homes in the region. But the CRD says the volume of biogas being produced exceeded the current system and a new option was needed. Ultimately, the CRD decided to install a biogas upgrading facility to upgrade the biogas to renewable natural gas – the product that will be sold to FortisBC.

The CRD and FortisBC are working on a supply contract, which, if approved, would see FortisBC pay a fixed price per gigajoule and take on costs associated with injecting the natural gas into the distribution system.

READ ALSO: Delays, potential intermittent closures at Hartland Landfill

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘You are not alone’: B.C. pledges $500K to help family caregivers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

FortisBC to purchase renewable natural gas from Hartland Landfill

Project could reduce 264,000 tonnes of carbon emissions over 25 years

City seeks submissions for annual Victoria Book Prizes

City of Victoria Butler Book Prize, Children’s Book Prize each come with $5,000

Victoria councillor launches bedtime story livestream to help tired parents

Lineup of elected officials to read their favourite story weekdays at 8 p.m.

Sidney cancels popular outdoor market

Officials also advised cancellation or postponment of summer events involving large gatherings

Physical distancing damaging Garry Oak ecosystem at Uplands says park advocate

Park users asked to use caution and stay on paths

Trudeau says too early to discuss ‘immunity passports’ for people recovered from COVID

Trudeau said recovery plans do not hinge on people being immune to catching COVID-19 twice

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

B.C. will ‘have to find a way’ for families to visit seniors in longterm care: advocate

There are currently 19 outbreaks at care homes in B.C.

‘You are not alone’: B.C. pledges $500K to help family caregivers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Family caregivers can get support by calling 211 or 1-877-520-3267

Campbell River RCMP attend overnight 7-Eleven parking lot fight

Thirteen people were fighting in the parking lot when police arrived

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Campbell River RCMP investigating liquor store robbery

Suspect lost shoe while fleeing the scene: RCMP

Black Press Media winners shine at B.C. and Yukon journalism awards

Publications received nods in dozens of categories

Caravan demonstrates outside Maple Ridge prisons

Two rural jails are latest to see protesters calling for release of inmates amid COVID pandemic

Most Read