FOUND: Victoria police locate missing man Tyrone Emerson, found to be safe

Police thank members of the public who shared his information

VicPD has located Tyrone Emerson, who had been reported missing in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police report that high-risk missing person Tyrone Emerson was located and is safe.

Emerson, 24, had been last seen in Victoria on Aug. 1 and investigators believed he may be in the James Bay or Dallas Road areas.

He stands 5’7” tall, has a medium build with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a black track suit, baseball hat and backpack.

Anyone who sees Emerson is asked to call 911, and anyone with information on where he may be is asked to contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654. ext. 1.

