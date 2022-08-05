VicPD has located Tyrone Emerson, who had been reported missing in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD has located Tyrone Emerson, who had been reported missing in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

FOUND: Victoria police locate missing man Tyrone Emerson, found to be safe

Police thank members of the public who shared his information

Victoria police report that high-risk missing person Tyrone Emerson was located and is safe.

Emerson, 24, had been last seen in Victoria on Aug. 1 and investigators believed he may be in the James Bay or Dallas Road areas.

He stands 5’7” tall, has a medium build with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a black track suit, baseball hat and backpack.

Anyone who sees Emerson is asked to call 911, and anyone with information on where he may be is asked to contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654. ext. 1.

READ MORE: David Johnstone last seen in downtown Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of Victoriamissing personVicPD

Previous story
Rain, cooler temperatures give B.C. wildfire fighters a brief reprieve
Next story
Section of the Galloping Goose closed for repairs in Colwood

Just Posted

A Colwood section of the Galloping Goose Regional Trail will see delays for trail users Friday as the CRD performs emergency maintenance work. (Black Press Media file photo)
Section of the Galloping Goose closed for repairs in Colwood

A health-care worker prepares monkeypox vaccine. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
No monkeypox vaccine appointments available on the Island

Sooke residents can now report various crimes without going to the station themselves with Sooke RCMP’s online crime reporting tool. (File - Black Press Media)
Sooke’s crime severity increased slightly in 2021

The yellow zones currently only allow for single-family dwellings. The missing middle initiative looks to change that. (Courtesy of City of Victoria)
Victoria missing middle public hearing continues Sept. 1 after long opening session