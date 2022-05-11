Four hospitalized in Victoria after car crashes into Red Cross building

Traffic was impacted Tuesday after the crash happened around 4:30 p.m.

A car crashed into Victoria’s Red Cross Society building on May 10, sending four people to hospital. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Four people were hospitalized on Tuesday after a car crashed into Victoria’s Canadian Red Cross Society building.

Traffic was impacted for several hours as Victoria police closed roads and asked people to avoid the area. The Red Cross building is located at the southeast corner of Quadra Street and Fairfield Road.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. and the area reopened just before 10 p.m.

