Four hospitalized in Victoria after car crashes into Red Cross building

Four people were hospitalized on Tuesday after a car crashed into Victoria’s Canadian Red Cross Society building.
Traffic was impacted for several hours as Victoria police closed roads and asked people to avoid the area. The Red Cross building is located at the southeast corner of Quadra Street and Fairfield Road.
The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. and the area reopened just before 10 p.m.
