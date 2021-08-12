Four more COVID-19 flight exposures reported through Victoria

Passengers flying to or from the Victoria International Airport on four recent flights may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

People who flew through the Victoria International Airport in the last two weeks may have been in contact with a case of COVID-19 according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), which has added four new flight exposures to its list.

Two exposures occurred on flights to and from Calgary and two occurred on flights from Vancouver.

On July 29, passengers in rows 15 to 21 on WestJet flight 185 from Calgary were the most at risk. Three days later, on Aug. 1, those in rows 18 to 24 returning to Victoria from Calgary on WestJet flight 198 were also exposed to the virus.

On Aug. 3, both WestJet flight 3295 and Air Canada Jazz flight 8055 from Vancouver to Victoria had cases of COVID-19 onboard. Passengers in rows 14 to 19 on the WestJet flight and one to four on the Air Canada flight were the most at risk of being exposed.

Earlier in the week, the BCCDC also reported exposures on WestJet flight 3416 from Victoria to Edmonton on July 27, and Air Canada Jazz flight 8050 from Victoria to Vancouver Aug. 5. Affected rows weren’t specified on the former, but those in rows three to nine were the most at risk on the latter.

All the affected passengers are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, the loss of sense of smell or appetite, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches, diarrhea and nausea or vomiting.

The new reports bring July’s total flight exposures through Victoria to six, a substantial increase over two in both May and June. So far in August, there have been four.

