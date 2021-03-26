Four weekend protests may affect Victoria traffic

A march against logging of old-growth forests may disrupt traffic Saturday

Four separate rallies are planned for Victoria this weekend and police are warning there could be some disruptions to traffic.

In a statement, Victoria police said outdoor assemblies are not prohibited under public health orders so long as steps are taken to limit the risk of transmission of COVID-19. All organizers have expressed that attendees must adhere to physical distancing and mask-wearing regulations.

VicPD said the only protest they expect to cause traffic delays is a march and rally against the logging of old-growth forests on Saturday.

Saturday, March 27

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and 2 Spirited (MMIWG2S) Takes Back Canada: Centennial Square at noon

The Last Stand, mass mobilization rally and march against logging of old-growth forests: march through downtown and rally at B.C. legislature building from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 28

Stop Trans Mountain: Draw the Red Line!: Dallas Road from 1 to 2 p.m.

Victoria’s Rally Against Anti-Asian Hate: B.C. legislature building from 2 to 4 p.m.

VicPD also reminded participants and organizers that fines for breaking COVID-19 gathering orders were more than doubled Thursday from $230 to $575.

