Four cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at CFB Esquimalt since Feb. 3. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Fourth COVID-19 case identified in ‘cluster’ at CFB Esquimalt

First positive case identified on Feb. 3

With four cases of COVID-19 identified at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Esquimalt since Feb. 3, Island Health has classified the situation as a “cluster” – more extreme than an exposure but less extreme than an outbreak.

The first case of the virus was reported late Wednesday evening – it was discovered that a defence team member working in the Fleet Maintenance Facility Cape Breton, located at CFB Esquimalt, had tested positive. The following day, the facility adopted a minimum manning procedure, meaning only essential workers were present.

Despite the precautions, on Feb. 5 two more defence team members tested positive – one in the morning and one in the evening. On Feb. 8, another case was added. All three individuals had been in close contact with the first team member who contracted the virus.

Lt.-Cmdr Tony Wright, senior public affairs officer for Maritime Forces Pacific, said Island Health has directed any close contacts of the case positive individuals to self-isolate and monitor closely. The fleet maintenance facility is currently being sanitized and remains at minimum manning.

Wright said that their priority is the safety of their members and that they will only return to full working capacity when it is safe to do so.

