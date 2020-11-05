Fourth lane opens on deadly stretch of Highway 1 in Langford

Google Maps shows early days of construction the province says is now complete on Highway 1 near the Leigh Road overpass in Langford. (Google Maps)

A long-awaited fourth lane is finished on what was a deadly section of highway through Langford.

Highway 1 between the Leigh Road interchange and the West Shore Parkway signal has been widened to four lanes with a median barrier in the middle and improved roadside protections.

Langford Mayor Stew Young called for immediate upgrades to the section of road after two fatal crashes in less than a month in early 2019.

RELATED: Work ahead of schedule to improve deadly stretch of Trans-Canada Highway in Langford

In 2016, the province agreed to upgrade the highway to four lanes and install a centre median, and began planning. In 2019 the province told Langford the project would break ground in the summer, but Young called for action sooner.

Between Leigh Road and West Shore Parkway, ongoing and periodic 60 km/h construction speed zones continue as final work winds down.

The posted speed limit will be increased to 90 km/h on the highway between Millstream Road and West Shore Parkway.

RELATED: Langford mayor, motorists call for immediate upgrades to deadly stretch of Trans-Canada Highway

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

LangfordTraffictrans-canada highway