Free Scotch broom drop-off available for Sooke residents

Cytisus Scoparius, common Scotch broom, is an invasive species residents are encouraged to cut back. (File - Black Press Media)

Sooke residents are being offered a convenient way to get rid of Scotch broom.

The municipality has established a free drop-off station at 2070 Kaltasin Rd., where residents can drop off their Scotch broom on Saturday afternoons from 1 to 4 p.m. Starting May 27, the service will run until June 17.

The decision to extend the hours for this service follows a successful two-day pilot in 2022, which received significant positive feedback.

Jessica Boquist, parks and environmental services coordinator, expressed her enthusiasm for the program’s expansion.

“We hope to eventually extend the program to more yard waste, but for now, we are focusing on the species that is easily recognizable and poses a considerable risk to native plants and our wildfire hazard,” Boquist said.

Scotch broom, an invasive woody shrub that was first introduced to southern Vancouver Island in the 1850s, has become a significant concern for the region. It not only presents a wildfire hazard but also competes with native plant species, altering the chemistry of the soil.

The district encourages residents to take action by removing Scotch broom from their properties or participating in local “broom busting events” organized by Sooke Broombusters or the Juan de Fuca Community Trails Society.

“Ideally, remove broom when in bloom by cutting at the base of the plant instead of pulling, to limit soil disturbance and prevent weed seeds from germinating. It’s helpful to restore sites where broom has been removed with native plants such as Oregon grape or red currant,” Boquist said.

