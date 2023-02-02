Several Feb. 3 sailings aboard the Queen of New Westminster have been cancelled amid gale-force wind warnings impacting the marine areas between Vancouver Island and mainland. (Black Press Media file photo)

Several Feb. 3 sailings aboard the Queen of New Westminster have been cancelled amid gale-force wind warnings impacting the marine areas between Vancouver Island and mainland. (Black Press Media file photo)

Friday BC Ferries sailings cancelled as gale-force winds expected to thrash marine areas

Two trips impacted, more at risk between Victoria and the Lower Mainland

Some Friday ferry sailings between Greater Victoria and the Lower Mainland have been cancelled and others are at risk of the same fate due to strong marine winds.

The noon sailing out of Tsawwassen and the 2 p.m. ferry out of Swartz Bay on Feb. 3 were proactively cancelled by BC Ferries on Thursday. Other Friday trips aboard the Queen of New Westminster at risk of cancellation include the 4 p.m. leaving Tsawwassen and the 6 p.m. departing Swartz Bay.

BC Ferries said in a service notice that it will monitor the weather forecast and provide further updates as soon as more information is available.

Environment Canada issued several gale-force wind warnings for waterways around the Island on Thursday. Those gusts were ranging from 34 to 47 knots, or were expected to, in both the Georgia and Haro straits, the weather agency said just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The heavy winds are forecasted to remain strong in the straits through Friday afternoon.

READ: HAZMAT call to BC Cancer building at Royal Jubilee Hospital prompts emergency response

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerriesGreater Victoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
A timeline of murder and manslaughter cases involving Canadian police
Next story
HAZMAT call to BC Cancer building at Royal Jubilee Hospital prompts emergency response

Just Posted

Several Feb. 3 sailings aboard the Queen of New Westminster have been cancelled amid gale-force wind warnings impacting the marine areas between Vancouver Island and mainland. (Black Press Media file photo)
Friday BC Ferries sailings cancelled as gale-force winds expected to thrash marine areas

The Capital Regional District’s HAZMAT response unit at Royal Jubilee Hospital on Feb. 2, 2023. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
HAZMAT call to BC Cancer building at Royal Jubilee Hospital prompts emergency response

Local MLA John Horgan and T’Sou-ke Nation Chief Gordie Planes listen to an explanation from Synergraze founder and CEO Tamara Loiselle on how the spore tank works at a demonstration project in a greenhouse that’s home to an innovative project aimed at reducing methane gas emissions from livestock. (Rick Stiebel-Sooke News Mirror)
East Sooke cow fart project proponents seek to clear the air

Property tax rates range from 0.24 per cent to more than 0.6 per cent in a list of B.C. municipalities compiled by a Canadian brokerage. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sooke cracks list of most expensive property tax rates in B.C.

Pop-up banner image