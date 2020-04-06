Scott Stanton and Salina Hoffman tied the knot on Saturday and were surprised by friends and family who had gathered outside to watch the ceremony from a distance. (Provided by Scott Stanton)

Friends, family suprise Current Swell singer and new wife with socially distant wedding

‘We just thought we were going over there to have a glass of champagne and do some paperwork’

What was supposed to be a small ceremony turned into a beautiful, but distant, wedding in the midst of a pandemic.

Scott Stanton and Salina Hoffman had originally planned an engagement party for April 4 with about 30 friends on the guest list — which would include a surprise legal ceremony — but since social distancing regulation came into effect, the party was cancelled.

Scott Stanton and Salina Hoffman tied the knot on Saturday and were surprised by friends and family who had gathered outside to watch the ceremony from a distance. (Provided by Scott Stanton)

Stanton, singer and lead guitarist for the Victoria indie rock band Current Swell, said the couple wanted to go ahead with the ceremony as they already had everything planned. With themselves, the wedding officiant and two close friends to act as witnesses gathered in a home on Dallas Road they were ready to get married.

READ ALSO: Social media a blessing and a curse during time of crisis: B.C. communication expert

“We just thought we were going over there to have a glass of champagne and do some paperwork,” said Stanton. “As we were doing it all of these cars started driving by and honking their horns and I look outside and I was like ‘oh my God, there’s my sister’.”

Though the bachelor and bachelorette parties had been cancelled, friends quickly spread the message without letting Stanton or Hoffman know and gathered outside the house to watch their friends tie the knot.

“It was a really special moment and I definitely don’t think I could have a better memory from our wedding,” said Stanton. “It’s just so touching and so organic — it wasn’t like we planned this so it was really cool.”

READ ALSO: Weddings, big gatherings have to stop, B.C.’s COVID-19 doctor says

The pair met at a mutual friend’s house in December 2017 and “instantly connected.”

“It was one of those things where you knew right away and we just started hanging out all the time,” said Stanton. “We have so much in common, we love all the same music and it happened really quickly — but when you know, you know.”

The newlyweds will spend their honeymoon at Stanton’s best man’s cabin on Sprout Island.

“It’s just nice to spread a good happy story and I totally understand that’s what people are craving right now, so it’s cool to be a part of that and share it,” said Stanton.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusWeddings

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wearing non-medical masks can stop spread of COVID-19 before symptoms start: Tam

Just Posted

Friends, family suprise Current Swell singer and new wife with socially distant wedding

‘We just thought we were going over there to have a glass of champagne and do some paperwork’

‘How not to handle social isolation concerns’: Victoria police respond to confrontation with firearm

Police seize replica firearms after one resident confronts another over social distancing

Outreach initiative connects Sooke seniors to support amid COVID-19

Volunteers encouraged to sign up as need increases

Victoria company compares drone footage of city streets between August and now

Fewer cars, people seen on streets and at landmarks

Saanich swimmer Lauren Crisp in running for rookie-of-the-year

Saanich swimmer Lauren Crisp, Oak Bay’s Diego Maffia in running for rookie-of-the-year

As 240K apply for emergency benefit, Trudeau says aid coming for Canadians left behind

Canada Emergency Response Benefit provides $2,000 per month

B.C. begins taking submissions for $2M COVID-19 research fund

Rural health, impact of shifting hospital resources among priorities

Wearing non-medical masks can stop spread of COVID-19 before symptoms start: Tam

Health officials had previously not recommended wearing them

COVID-19 world update: 1,000 cases hit U.S. military; Good news in Spain, Portugal

Comprehensive collection of coronavirus news from around the world

Vancouver Island teen singer advances to American Idol top 20

Lauren Spencer-Smith performs Respect at outdoor concert in Hawaii

Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

Canada Revenue Agency portal expected to open this week

Bars, cannabis sector eligible for $40B credit program from government bank

Applicants must go through their own banks to access the program

Emergency aid portal opens Monday, cash could be in bank accounts by end of week: Trudeau

Emergency benefit will provide $2,000 a month for those who have lost their income due to COVID-19

Canada looking to disinfect used masks, Dr. Tam asks they not be thrown away

Canadian COVID-19 cases top 14,000

Most Read