A Canadian North plane taxis to a runway before takeoff on June 26, 2019 in Ottawa. Canadian North says an ongoing shortage of fuel at some airports in the High Arctic and inclement weather are causing significant disruptions to its operations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Fuel shortages, inclement weather disrupting Canadian North’s High Arctic flights

Canadian North says weather disruptions are also affecting service in the High Arctic

An airline that services Canada’s North says an ongoing fuel shortage at some airports in the High Arctic and inclement weather are causing significant disruptions to its operations.

Canadian North first announced fuel shortages at airports in Pond Inlet, Arctic Bay, Resolute Bay and Grise Fiord in Nunavut two weeks ago.

As a result, the airline said there were fewer seats available on flights to those communities and some cargo shipments could be delayed as planes had to carry more fuel.

It says its customer contact centre has been experiencing a higher than average call volume because of the travel disruptions.

The airline says it is working with the fuel available to move as many passengers and as much freight as possible.

