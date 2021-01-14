Alan Davidson was sentenced to almost six years for abusing seven boys in the late 1970s and early 1990s. (Canadian Press file)

Full parole granted to former Mountie, sports coach convicted of sex abuse of boys

Alan Davidson convicted of abusing boys in B.C. and Saskatchewan in late ’70s, early ’90s

A former Mountie and sports coach, convicted of sexually abusing young boys in British Columbia and Saskatchewan, has been granted full parole.

Alan Davidson was sentenced to almost six years for abusing seven boys in the late 1970s and early 1990s.

The offences began in British Columbia, where he met some of the victims through coaching hockey and baseball.

Davidson was later hired as an RCMP officer and worked in Saskatchewan, where court heard he targeted two other boys. He was working as a deputy sheriff in Calgary when he was arrested in 2014.

“The board considered that you committed these offences approximately 30 years ago and there is no new information indicating additional offences since this time,” the Parole Board of Canada said in the decision released Thursday.

Davidson, who is now 65, was granted day parole last January.

The board previously denied two requests for full parole but said Davidson has made gains since his last application in 2020.

“The board also considered that you have positive family support, have accepted responsibility for your actions, demonstrated remorse and victim empathy, gained insight into your risk factors and have successfully completed interventions in the institutional setting and the community.”

The board said a number of restrictions will remain in place for Davidson, including a ban on consuming alcohol and purchasing or possessing pornography. He also cannot be in the presence of any male under 18 without adult supervision.

“The board remains highly concerned with the nature and gravity of your offending and your willingness to manipulate young and vulnerable victims to satisfy your sexual preoccupation,” said the decision.

Davidson is also prohibited from entering the South Okanagan, the Cariboo and Peace River Regional District of British Columbia without the approval of his parole supervisor.

RELATED: Former B.C. Mountie found guilty in 5 indecent assault cases

RELATED: Former Mountie, sports coach convicted of sex abuse in B.C. granted day parole

This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 14, 2021

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Island mayor calls for de-escalation as social media gets uglier in racism fight
Next story
UPDATED: Police locate 8-year-old boy missing from Saanich elementary school

Just Posted

The intersection of Highway 14 and Grant Road was closed after Tuesday night’s windstorm. (Aaron Guillen - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke makes progress on storm cleanup

Crews clear tons of debris from fallen trees to rocks

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said a lack of experienced crew members and the inability to detect navigational errors is what led to a Sooke search and rescue boat running aground in February 2019. (Twitter / @VicJRCC_CCCOS)
TSB: Sooke search and rescue boat crash caused by ‘misinterpretation of navigational information’

Crew members were lacking experience and unable to detect navigational errors

Rendering shows murals decorating the proposed tiny home community in the Caledonia/Vancouver street parking lot next to Royal Athletic Park. (Courtesy Aryze Developments)
Tiny homes project on Victoria parking lot gets boost from council

Shipping container neighbourhood stems from Aryze Development idea

Stephen “Dusty” Roberts had a feeling this could be his last photo with his dad, Gordon Roberts, from outside the Broadmead care home. (Stephen Roberts Photo)
Esquimalt man honouring father’s legacy with birdfeeders for shut-in seniors in Greater Victoria

In his final days, Gordon Roberts loved his birdfeeder

Sooke is one of eight RCMP-serviced municipalities in the southern Vancouver Island being asked by the province to start paying the bills for E-Comm’s police dispatch service by 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)
Province wants Sooke to cover police 911 costs by 2022

Sooke is one of eight RCMP-serviced municipalities in southern Island rollout plan

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
536 COVID cases, 7 deaths reported as B.C. find its first case of South African variant

Henry said 69,746 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

Firefighters attended the scene of a house fire early Jan. 14, 2021. The Parksville Fire Department, Coombs/Hilliers Volunteer Fire Department, Errington Fire Department, Nanoose Bay Volunteer Fire Department and the Qualicum Beach Fire Department were all in attendance. (Photo and video submitted by Skylar Gruys)
Alert pooch helps owner, feline friends escape as Vancouver Island home goes up in flames

GoFundMe campaign set up in wake of devastating fire

Alan Davidson was sentenced to almost six years for abusing seven boys in the late 1970s and early 1990s. (Canadian Press file)
Full parole granted to former Mountie, sports coach convicted of sex abuse of boys

Alan Davidson convicted of abusing boys in B.C. and Saskatchewan in late ’70s, early ’90s

The first COVID-19 vaccine arrives in B.C. in temperature-controlled containers, Dec. 13, 2020. (B.C. government)
More vaccine arrives as B.C. struggles with remote COVID-19 cases

Long-term care homes remain focus for public health

(Black Press Media file photo)
From arts to environment, nominate your West Shore hero

Nominations for the Goldstream Gazette’s Local Hero awards are open to Jan. 15

Forest ecologist Andy MacKinnon is the guest speaker at the Jan. 27 meeting of the Sooke Garden Club. (Contributed)
SOOKE GARDEN CLUB: Fabulous plants and their fungal friends

Fungi expert Andy MacKinnon is the guest speaker at the next Sooke Garden Club meeting

North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring has expressed his frustration with harassment of people who have made racist comments online about Cowichan Tribes in the wake of a COVID-19 outbreak in the First Nation. (Citizen file)
Island mayor calls for de-escalation as social media gets uglier in racism fight

“Racism is wrong. But so is this kind of reaction”:

The first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose in Canada is prepared at The Michener Institute in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected in 60 B.C. First Nations by next week

B.C. has allocated 25,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to First Nations for distribution by the end of February

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone questions the NDP government in the B.C. legislature, Feb. 25, 2020. (Hansard TV)
Todd Stone says he’s not running for B.C. Liberal leadership

Kamloops MLA was widely viewed as a front-runner

Most Read