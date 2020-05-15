The Port Renfrew salmon hatchery puts almost one million fish into the water annually. (Contributed photo)

Fund boosts salmon enhancement efforts in Port Renfrew

Pacific Salmon Foundation hands out $1.2 million in grants across B.C.

  • May. 15, 2020 1:20 p.m.
  • News

A financial boost has spawned new resources for the Four Mile Creek Enhancement Society in Port Renfrew.

The salmon conservation group received two grants from the Pacific Salmon Foundation recently, one for $14,648 to buy chinook maturing pens, and another $27,700 for an emergency generator.

The society also received third party funding from other donors, adding up to $29,527 in grants towards the maturing pens, and $32,360 in total grants for the generator.

The Pacific Salmon Foundation announced a total of $1.2 million in grants towards 117 salmon projects across B.C. this year.

“Pacific salmon are crucial to marine ecosystems throughout the West Coast and they hold incredible cultural significance for First Nations and British Columbians. I am very proud of our government’s continued partnership with Pacific Salmon Foundation and look forward to the results of these vital restoration and conservation projects,” Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan said.

”By working together, through real collaboration, we will be able to rebuild this critical stock.”

ALSO READ: Port Renfrew’s salmon hatchery enters a new era

The majority of funds for the community salmon program grants are generated from sales of the government’s salmon conservation stamp.

The salmon stamp is purchased annually by saltwater anglers who participate in the public fishery. Proceeds from the $6 stamp are returned to B.C. through PSF, generating nearly $1.5 million for community grants annually.

Four Mile Creek Enhancement Society raises and releases around one million salmon into the ecosystem every year.

The common goal of the hatchery efforts is restoring and maintaining healthy salmon populations in the San Juan River, and promoting education and awareness around the significant role salmon play in the ecosystem.

