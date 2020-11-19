Langford Fire Rescue is reminding the public to make sure their furnaces and fireplaces are working properly after one man was injured due to a furnace fire. (Black Press Media file photo)

Furnace fire leaves burns on Sooke man’s face

Make sure furnaces and fireplaces are working properly, says Langford Fire Rescue

A fire in Langford left one man with injuries Wednesday (Nov. 18).

Firefighters were called to a residence on Sooke Lake Road around 9:50 a.m. after reports of a furnace fire.

Langford Fire Rescue assistant fire Chief Lance Caven said firefighters arrived to find a man with facial burns. The man was transported to hospital.

Sooke resident Vanessa Whitmore identified the man as her husband, Steve Whitmore. She said he received first-degree burns to his eyes and minor burns to his face.

“All it takes is a spark,” Caven said. “It’s uncommon for something like this to happen, but there’s potential whenever there’s an unusual buildup of fuel.”

Caven said the incident is a reminder for the public to make sure their furnaces or fireplaces are working correctly during the cold winter months.

Langford Fire Rescue is reminding the public to make sure their furnaces and fireplaces are working properly after one man was injured due to a furnace fire. (Black Press Media file photo)
