A detour is available while a portion of the Galloping Goose Trail is closed in Colwood. (Courtesy of the City of Colwood)

Galloping Goose section closed for a week due to sewer work

A detour is available for the Colwood stretch

Cyclists and pedestrians will need to take a detour around a portion of the Galloping Goose Regional Trail that will continue to be closed for emergency sewer repairs until next week.

The City of Colwood noted the trail is closed behind Colwood Corners until Aug. 23.

A detour route will take cyclists from Wale Road, down Ocean Boulevard to Belmont Road where a small trail connection reconnects to the Galloping Goose in the area behind Colwood Corners.

