Crews remove a dead tree leaning over the Galloping Goose near Burnside Road on July 19. (Courtesy of the City of Victoria)

Cyclists and other Galloping Goose Regional Trail users are advised that work going on near Burnside Road could cause delays on Tuesday.

City of Victoria crews are removing a dead tree that’s leaning over the trail. Cyclists may need to dismount and walk their bikes through the work area, the city said in an alert.

The work is expected to be complete by mid-afternoon.

