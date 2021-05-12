Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak at Colwood Corners.

Traffic is impacted on Sooke Road and Goldstream Avenue.

Please avoid the area of Sooke Road and Goldstream Avenue if possible. https://t.co/m6fTvkahiY — City of Colwood (@cityofcolwood) May 12, 2021

This isn’t the only gas leak in the past 24 hours that West Shore RCMP and emergency crews have responded to.

Langford Fire Rescue and West Shore RCMP were called shortly before 7 p.m. on Tuesday to a construction site on Orono Avenue, which was closed between Peatt Road and Van Isle Way while crews contained the leak.

More to come.

ALSO READ: Gorge skull fragment could bring closure to one Greater Victoria missing person case

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Colwood Fire RescueWest ShoreWestshore RCMP