Gas leak shuts down West Coast Road in Sooke

A gas leak has shut down a portion of West Coast Road in Sooke Thursday morning.
No traffic is flowing between Otter Point Road and Maple Avenue South after construction crews hit a gas line just before 10 a.m.
Nearby businesses have been evacuated and will be notified when they can return to their storefronts.
Sooke Fire Rescue captain Cam Norris-Jones said he expects crews to be onsite securing the gas leak until 12:30 p.m.
