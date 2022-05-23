Gas prices dropped slightly but offered little respite for Greater Victoria residents over Victoria Day. (Black Press Media File)

Gas prices drop slightly on South Vancouver Island, still highest Victoria Day ever

Prices dropped by 2.9 cents per litre averaging 225.63 as of May 22, according to GasBuddy

Gas prices dropped slightly this past week in Victoria, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Prices dropped by 2.9 cents per litre, averaging 225.63 cents per litre as of May 22, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 95 gas outlets in Greater Victoria. This means prices dropped more than the national average, which fell by 2.6 cents in the last week to 197.28.

“Prices are appearing to slow down, for now. While the coast isn’t clear yet, and prices are at their highest for Victoria Day ever, I’m hopeful that we could avoid a dreaded national average of $2.25 per litre this year. Whether or not we’re able to depends on global demand falling in the face of sky-high prices,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a statement.

Despite the drop, prices on May 22 were 73.1 cents higher than the same day one year ago and are 26.8 cents higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 21.5 cents per litre during the last month and is 67.8 cents higher than this day one year ago.

Two years ago on May 22, gas prices were at 115.81 cents per litre in 2020.

