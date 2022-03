Prices jumping to 194.9 cents per litre

Prices at gas stations in Greater Victoria set a new high on March 2, hitting 194.9 cents per litre. (Black Press Media file photo)

Gas prices in Greater Victoria are soaring once again.

Prices at stations across the region are jumping to 194.9 cents per litre.

This price sets a new record for the region, breaking the previous record set in February of 179.9.

As of noon on Wednesday (March 2), prices on GasBuddy, an online tracker, were mixed, ranging from 172.9 to 194.9.

