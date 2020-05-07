Average gas prices in Victoria are up 9.1 cents per litre from last week. (Black Press Media file photo)

Gas prices in Greater Victoria up nearly 10 cents since last week

Prices rising after pandemic price drop

Greater Victoria gas prices might have dropped at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, but prices appear to be on the rise.

According to GasBuddy, as of May 7, the average price of gas in the region is 105.7 cents per litre, up 9.1 cents from last week and three cents per litre above the average for last month.

The region’s average gas price is still down 56 cents from the 2019 average price of 161.7 cents per litre, which is just below the highest recorded average for Victoria since 2008.

While gas prices are low, they’re still above Victoria’s lowest average on record since 2008 – on Dec 30, 2008 gas was 81.5 cents per litre.

Canada-wide the average price of fuel is 87 cents per litre but B.C. takes the lead for the most expensive fuel prices, averaging at 100.1 cents per litre.

RELATED: Vancouver Island gas prices drop amid COVID-19 pandemic

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusgas prices

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: As First Nation grapples with woman’s death, Alert Bay looks to ease restrictions

Just Posted

Smooth sailing so far for Sooke temporary homeless shelter

‘When people have their basic needs met, it is remarkable what can happen,’ says official

Business blooming for Sooke farmers

Residents growing new habits during self-isolation

Gas prices in Greater Victoria up nearly 10 cents since last week

Prices rising after pandemic price drop

Bulk water filling station opens at Otter Point

New facility will have ‘positive impact’ in the area, says CRD director

Real estate sales in Greater Victoria drop almost 60 per cent in April

Blame dropped on COVID-19 pandemic with insiders disagreeing over pace of recovery

B.C. records 33 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Two more people, in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health, have died

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

COVID-19: Business return up to managers, customers, Dr. Henry says

Business groups to have rules, individual approvals not needed

COVID-19: As First Nation grapples with woman’s death, Alert Bay looks to ease restrictions

By the numbers, Alert Bay’s lockdown has been effective.

EXCLUSIVE: A first look at the Wet’suwet’en land title agreement with B.C., Ottawa

Exclusive and/or shared jurisdiction will be handed over to First Nation houses over time

COVID-19: Selected B.C. parks set to open for day use May 14

Reservation system set to reopen May 25 for dates starting June 1

Pandemic highlights existing barriers for those with communication disabilities

People who rely on communication devices also face similar barriers

SOOKE HISTORY: The road to Sooke’s incorporation

Process was 36 year’s in the making

B.C. Grade 7 students create ‘We Are Canada’ video and web page

Abbotsford project features voices from across the nation defining what it means to be Canadian

Most Read