Gas prices on the rise in Greater Victoria, 8-cent jump spotted

Prices up an average 10.2 cents over this time last year

Gas prices are higher than they were this time last year in Greater Victoria.

On Thursday, prices for regular gas appeared as low as 123.9 cents per litre – the traditional Costco fare – and a rampant 127.9 cents across stations in Greater Victoria. Prices could be spotted on the West Shore at about 135.9 cents per litre.

READ ALSO: John Horgan says spike in gasoline prices is profit-taking, not taxes

Fuel prices are up an average 10.2 cents compared to this time last year, according to tracker GasBuddy.com.

Malahat Gas sat at the lowest price Thursday afternoon, at 121.9 cents per litre with the Petro-Canada on Shelbourne and Shell on Yates Street both up to 135.9 cents per litre alongside that Shell station on Sooke Road.

What price are you seeing in your neighbourhood?

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

gas prices

