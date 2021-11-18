Vehicles lined up on West Saanich and Birch roads outside the North Saanich Peninsula Co-op location Nov. 17. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Vehicles lined up on West Saanich and Birch roads outside the North Saanich Peninsula Co-op location Nov. 17. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Gas tankers getting escort over Malahat to Greater Victoria

15 gas tankers traveling from Mill Bay to Greater Victoria at 9 a.m. Nov. 18

Fresh gas supply is on its way to Greater Victoria Thursday morning after panic-buying caused long lineups and shortages Wednesday.

Langford director of engineering Michelle Mahovlich told Black Press Media 15 gas tankers are set to be escorted down the Malahat from Mill Bay at 9 a.m. No other traffic will be allowed through the area while they move through.

Once past the partial Malahat closure, Mahovlich said the tankers will complete their deliveries, although she doesn’t know which gas stations they are bound for.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Gas shortage hits Greater Victoria as stations deal with supply chain issues

Drivers began filling up on gas early Wednesday morning across the region, triggering hours-long lineups and panic-buying into Thursday. Resulting congestion blocked intersections, bike lanes and bus routes, according to several police departments.

The Saanich Police Department urged people to delay refueling Thursday morning, noting the new supply on its way.

More to come.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater Victoriamalahat

Previous story
Patients cut off from dialysis treatments being flown to Abbotsford for medical care

Just Posted

Vehicles lined up on West Saanich and Birch roads outside the North Saanich Peninsula Co-op location Nov. 17. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Gas tankers getting escort over Malahat to Greater Victoria

Hatley Castle at Royal Roads University in Colwood. The university featured in a Jeopardy! clue on Tuesday’s show. (Black Press Media file photo)
What is British Columbia? Royal Roads University featured in Jeopardy! clue

Flights through the Victoria International Airport continue to have reported cases of COVID-19. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
COVID-19 reported on two recent flights through Victoria

The Blue Bridge Theatre Society’s recent decision to sell the Roxy Theatre followed the Salvation Army’s listing of the Stan Hagen Centre for Families next door on Quadra Street. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)
Victoria’s Blue Bridge Theatre Society puts Roxy up for sale