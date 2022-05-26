Gas tanks drilled, fuel stolen from vehicles between French Beach and Port Renfrew

At least six vehicles have been vandalized in past two weeks, police say

Sooke RCMP have received at least six different reports of vehicles being vandalized, spanning an area from French Beach to Botanical Beach, and they suspect there could be more victims.

The incidents occurred over the last two weeks.

Some vehicles had their windows smashed and items stolen, while others had gas tanks drilled to steal gas.

Police believe more instances of vandalism and theft have occurred. Anyone else who has been a victim of this crime spree should file a police report, said Sgt. Kevin Shaw. He said thieves appear to be targeting remote overnight and day trip areas.

RCMP are working with ICBC and the Capital Regional District on an awareness campaign and erecting crime prevention signage.

“It’s an expansive area, and we’re being as proactive and preventative as possible,” Shaw said.

Police are also seeking dashcam footage that may help investigators.

“We ask anyone in the area who saw something suspicious to note it and let us know about it. We have to do something, but being that far out there, it’s challenging.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

