FILE - Comedian Gilbert Gottfried performs at a David Lynch Foundation Benefit for Veterans with PTSD on April 30, 2016, in New York. Gottfried’s publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said Gottfried, an actor and legendary standup comic known for his abrasive voice and crude jokes, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022. He was 67. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Comedian Gilbert Gottfried performs at a David Lynch Foundation Benefit for Veterans with PTSD on April 30, 2016, in New York. Gottfried’s publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said Gottfried, an actor and legendary standup comic known for his abrasive voice and crude jokes, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022. He was 67. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67

Gottfried died after a long battle with a heart disorder

  • Apr. 12, 2022 1:10 p.m.
  • News

Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. He was 67.

Gottfried died from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II, a disorder that affects the heart, his publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said in a statement.

Gottfried was a fiercely independent and intentionally bizarre comedian’s comedian, as likely to clear a room with anti-comedy as he was to kill with his jokes.

He first came to national attention with frequent appearances on MTV in its early days and with a brief stint in the cast of “Saturday Night Live” in the 1980s.

Gottfried also did frequent voice work for children’s television and movies, most famously playing the parrot Iago in Disney’s “Aladdin.”

“Gilbert’s brand of humor was brash, shocking and frequently offensive, but the man behind the jokes was anything but,” Gottfried’s friend and podcast co-host Frank Santopadre said in a statement. “Those who loved and him were fortunate enough to share his orbit knew a person who was sweet, sensitive, surprisingly shy and filled with a childlike sense of playfulness and wonder.”

– Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Previous story
MISSING: West Shore RCMP call for help locating Chanel Lucier
Next story
All residents of burned SRO hotel in Vancouver have been accounted for, officials say

Just Posted

The house where a serious assault with an edged weapon took place on April 25, 2017. (Oak Bay News file photo)
Second crime scene linked to violent 2017 Oak Bay attack

Family and police are worried about the well-being of Chanel Lucier, who was reported missing on April 7. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
MISSING: West Shore RCMP call for help locating Chanel Lucier

The B.C. General Employees Union announced Tuesday that it has reached tentative agreement with the Vancouver Island Regional Library to end the current labour dispute. (Black Press Media file photo).
BCGEU announces tentative agreement with Vancouver Island Regional Library

Alberta YouTuber Steve Wallis recently made a video of him “stealth camping” in a Langford roundabout, which has been viewed more than 677,000 since being posted April 7. (Screenshot courtesy of Steve Wallis/YouTube)
YouTuber finds stealth camping nirvana in Langford roundabout