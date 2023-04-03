Boats in the Gitxaala village of Kitkatla in June, 2022. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Boats in the Gitxaala village of Kitkatla in June, 2022. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Gitxaala First Nation in B.C. goes to court over automatic mineral rights

A two-week court hearing begins today at the B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

A British Columbia First Nation that launched a legal challenge over an online registry the province uses to automatically grant mineral rights is in court today.

The Gitxaala Nation filed a petition in October 2021 seeking a judicial review, arguing the process doesn’t require the government to consult with the First Nation and simply grants the claim.

The two-week court hearing begins today at the B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver.

Gitxaała Nation leaders are holding a news conference before the proceedings begin, which will be followed by a procession to the courthouse.

Gitxaala Chief Councillor Linda Innes has previously argued the claims process violates the government’s constitutional obligation to consult with Indigenous nations.

The petition asks the courts to quash seven mineral claims on Banks Island, south of Prince Rupert, and for the court to suspend claim staking in Gitxaała territory.

READ MORE: Emotional return of house post connecting B.C.’s Gitxaala Nation to their ancestors

IndigenousLaw and justicemining

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Greater Victoria creek could burst with baby salmon any day

Just Posted

Volunteers planted 23 new native shrubs including thimbleberry along the riparian areas as well as tall Oregon grape and snowberry along the drier upper banks of Bowker Creek in Oak Bay. (Bowker Creek Salmon Recovery/Facebook)
Greater Victoria creek could burst with baby salmon any day

Norm McInnis was the community’s seventh CAO since 1999. (Tim Collins / Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke CAO steps down after cancer diagnosis

Hannah Day’s mother Brooke Ervin pushes Josee Dare in the swing added to the park in Sunriver named in honour of her daughter. (Rick Stiebel - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke names park in Sunriver after Hannah Day

A bottle drive on April 8 from 8 a.m.to 3 p.m. at SEAPARC Leisure Centre aims to raise funds for A.C.E Memorial Scholarships in honour of A.J. Jensen, Cory Mills, and Eric Blackmore. (Black press Files)
Bottle drive funds legacy for learning

Pop-up banner image