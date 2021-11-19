Glass recycling in Greater Victoria and beyond temporarily suspended due to B.C. floods

Greater Victoria residents are being asked to hold onto their glass items for now as recycling operations join the list of sectors impacted by B.C.’s disastrous floods. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria residents are being asked to hold onto their glass items for now as recycling operations join the list of sectors impacted by B.C.’s disastrous floods.

Recycle BC said Thursday that all depot and curbside collection of glass bottles, glass jars and foam packaging will be temporarily suspended starting Nov. 22. The recycling organization asks that people hold onto these items until processing resumes.

The primary end market for glass is currently underwater due to this week’s unprecedented flooding, Recycle BC said in a statement. The non-profit added it can’t move glass from receiving facilities due to road closures and the flooding has also impacted the availability of trucks for hauling material.

On Friday, the Capital Regional District shined some more light on the recycling challenges. All the glass material collected in the Capital Region is either processed into new materials at a facility in Abbotsford or sandblasted into materials at a processing site in Quesnel, a CRD release said.

Collection of other recyclables – such as paper, cardboard, mixed containers and soft plastics – will not be impacted. Recycle BC said these materials don’t face the same challenges as glass because they can be baled and stored at receiving facilities in a more compact manner.

“Managing materials responsibly continues to be a priority for us,” Recycle BC said. “We will work with all partners to ensure we handle all materials as effectively as possible during this emergency.”

It’s currently unknown how long the glass collection suspension will last.

The CRD said refundable glass beverage containers aren’t part of Recycle BC’s program, so residents will still be able to take those items to depots and retailers around the region.

