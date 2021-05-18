Global expert touts seaweed to open inaugural Sidney festival

Vincent Doumeizel, senior advisor at the United Nations Global Compact on Oceans, as well as director for the Food Programme for the Lloyd’s Register Foundation, pulls up some sugar kelp seaweed off the French coast in April 2020. He was the keynote speaker during the opening ceremony of the inaugural Seaweed Days Festival. (Vincent Doumeizel/Submitted)

A global expert says seaweed might be the “greatest untapped” food resource available to humanity, but also highlighted barriers during his virtual keynote address as Sidney’s inaugural Seaweed Days Festival kicked off.

The event organized by Sidney-based Cascadia Seaweed Corporation aims to expand public acceptance of seaweed as a food source and the key note speaker during Monday’s opening ceremony, Vincent Doumeizel, senior advisor at the United Nations Global Compact on Oceans, as well as director for the Food Programme for the Lloyd’s Register Foundation, did not waste time to make that pitch.

“If you think of seaweed as being slimy, smelly and unsexy, it is time to get over it,” he said. “It’s a huge source of sustainable food with massive, massive potential,” he said later. According to study, two per cent of the ocean being dedicated to seaweed production would be sufficient to feed 12 billion people.

“Seaweed is a nutritional bomb,” he said. “It’s full of protein, it’s full of Vitamin C and B-12, full of unsaturated fatty acids, which are so critical to our health and lots of other good stuff, which we cannot find anywhere else.”

Pointing to Japan and other parts of Asia, seaweed is a widely accepted part of local diet, but the the global development of the seaweed industry depends on people getting used to eating seaweed. (Coast Salish People have also had a long history of consuming seaweed for food with those traditions now re-emerging).

While seaweed may have many other applications, “food is the keystone,” said Doumeizel.

With humanity needing to feed 300,000 new people every day and land-based food systems making “massive” contributions to climate-change greenhouse gas emissions and soil depletion, humanity needs to develop ocean-based food systems, he said, having said earlier that oceans currently account for three per cent of global food supplies while covering 70 per cent of the planet.

“We need to develop food from the ocean,” he said.

But this move comes with barriers, starting with the absence of global growing standards, as well as limited environmental requirements. “In people’s mind, it is related to invasive species,” he said. “People are scared about what is new. There are very low levels of social acceptance. Social licensing is very low and permitting from national authorities is very complex as well. Seaweed may well be one of the most sustainable businesses in the world, but it is already easier to get permitting to pump oil out of the ocean than to cultivate seaweed.”

The seaweed industry remains labour-intensive for now and it is not clear yet where future markets will be, he said.

Ultimately, diets need to shift. “We all need to consider ourselves brand ambassadors and change our diets, and move toward seaweed or seaweed-based products if we want the world to change,” he said.

Doumeizel pointed to the recent creation of the Safe Seaweed Coalition aiming to create a safe, standard-based seaweed in helping to bring about what he described earlier as the Seaweed Revolution along the lines of the Seaweed Manifesto published by the UN Global Compact and Lloyd’s Register Foundation calling for an upscaling of the seaweed industry along sustainable lines.

Seaweed farming is a global business carried out in at least 56 countries worldwide in 2018, but more than 99 per cent of the production is found in Asian countries.

During the festival opening ceremony, audiences also heard recorded greetings from Bill Collins, chairperson of Cascadia Seaweed, Bernadette Jordan, federal minister of fisheries, oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Lana Popham, provincial minister of agriculture, food and fisheries, local MP Elizabeth May and local MLA Adam Olsen.

The inaugural Seaweed Days Festival festival runs March 17 to 22.

