GoFundMe launched for man shot outside Sooke home on Saturday

The victim of an Otter Point shooting on Saturday has been identified as Tony Nelson. There is an online fundraiser to support his family. (GoFundMe)

Investigation is ongoing, police suspect the victim and shooter knew each other

An online fundraiser has been created for a man shot outside his Otter Point house on Saturday evening

According to friends who started a GoFundMe page, Tony Nelson was in his driveway when he was shot. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say their investigation is in its early stages, but they believe the suspect and victim are known to each other, and believe it is a targeted attack with no further risk to the public.

The suspect, a 55-year-old Sooke man, fled the scene, but was later arrested. He remains in custody.

“The selfless work done by all our partner agencies helped the Sooke RCMP locate this man and arrest him without incident. The suspect had fled the scene on foot and was found hiding in a nearby neighbourhood,” Sgt. Kevin Shaw, acting detachment commander of the Sooke RCMP, said in a statement.

On Sunday, a GoFundMe fundraiser was created to raise money to allow Nelson to recover, as well as his wife and teenage son.

“He is one of the kindest, most generous, humble men you will ever meet,” said Natalie Kaisinger, who created the campaign.

“Though absolutely no fault of his own, his life will now forever be changed. We are hoping to raise money to allow him to recover without the worry of where his next paycheque is coming from.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

