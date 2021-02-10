Sauyer Bell sits on mom Shae’s lap while having pancakes with her and his two-year-old brother Graeson at IHOP in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. This photo was taken when Sauyer, who is a BC Children’s Hospital patient, was the face on the poster for IHOP’s National Pancake Day fundraiser for the hospital last year. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

GoFundMe set up to raise money for searchers, young boys of missing B.C. mom

A family that has been looking for a missing Chilliwack mom for more than a week are asking for financial help in their search efforts and in supporting the woman’s two young boys.

A GoFundMe account was set up on Feb. 5 after 23-year-old Shaelene Keeler Bell went missing on Jan. 30.

“At this time we have had many generous offers of donations to help out with costs of posters, keeping our search volunteers fed and hydrated, and helping take care of her two young children,” wrote Melanie Millin, cousin of Bell and organizer of the fundraiser.

As of Tuesday afternoon, $1,275 of the $20,000 goal had been raised.

READ MORE: Mother of missing Chilliwack woman makes public plea

Since Bell went missing, family, friends and the general public have been searching places like the edge of the Fraser River and in neighbouring farmers’ fields along Ballam Road and in other areas.

Bell (also known as Shae Durham on Facebook) is described as having bleached blonde hair and brown eyes, standing five-foot-two and weighing 95 pounds.

Shaelene Bell. (Submitted to the Chilliwack Progress)

She left her apartment in the 9300-block of Edward Street around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30. Her grey, 2021 Hyundai Tucson that she was driving was found in the 47000-block of Ballam Road two days later on Monday, Feb. 1.

“Shaelene left her two small boys at home with a friend,” said Bell’s mother, Alina Durham, on Feb. 2. “Anyone who knows Shae knows that she would never, ever abandon her boys.”

Millin echoed that statement.

“She has two little boys, ages two and three, and she has never done anything like this before,” she said.

To donate to the fundraiser, go to the GoFundMe page called MISSING: Mother of 2, Shaelene Bell.

RCMP ask anyone with information to call the police at 604-792-4611 or dial Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: RCMP say missing women cases in Chilliwack and elsewhere are not connected

 

