Good Samaritan aids in woman’s rescue from Victoria’s Gorge Waterway

Victoria police and firefighters assist in the rescue

The waters off the Selkirk trestle looking toward Banfield Park. (Google Maps)

A woman in crisis was rescued from the Gorge Waterway on Wednesday night by a passerby who stopped to help.

According to the Victoria Police Department, shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 2, officers were called to the Selkirk Trestle where a woman was reported in the water. While on scene, police noted a passerby had climbed down the trestle and helped get the woman to a trestle piling.

READ ALSO: Victoria police called for man ripping branches off tree, threatening people with them

Members of the Victoria Fire Department assisted with a rescue boat, working with officers and the Good Samaritan to rescue the woman. Firefighters transported the woman and the man assisting her to a nearby dock.

READ ALSO: VicPD has seized over 60 replica firearms in 2020

VicPD apprehended the woman under the Mental Health Act and she was taken to hospital for assessment.

The woman and man who assisted her did not report physical injuries.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD