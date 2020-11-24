Goodbye garburator, this Victoria company has a clean composting solution

Sepura has made Times Magazine’s ‘100 Best Inventions of 2020’ for its hassle-free functioning

The Sepura is a garbage disposal system that separates solids from liquids and allows for stink and hassle-free composting. (Courtesy of Anvy Technologies)

Victoria-based company Anvy Technologies is waving garburators and compost buckets out the door with its new garbage disposal system.

Like a garburator, the unit allows users to throw random bits of food waste down the drain, but instead of grinding it into a mash, the Sepura sorts solids into a stink-free container under the sink and sends liquids down the pipes.

When the container is full, it can simply be emptied into the compost bin.

“It’s kind of like a reverse juicer,” said creator and CEO, Victor Nicolov. The idea for the device came about as many inventions do – Nicolov was having difficulties with his garburator, but didn’t want to deal with the fruit flies and effort of a compost bucket. Unable to find a solution on the market, he decided to create one himself.

READ ALSO: B.C. deconstruction company ignites Dragons’ Den interest

Nicolov was studying engineering at the University of Victoria at the time and had all the access and resources he needed to get started. Now, 28 years old, his device has made it into TIMES Magazine’s “100 Best Inventions of 2020” and Nicolov is ready to put the Sepura on the market.

He explained that beyond being beneficial for customers, the Sepura is good for cities. Many European countries and several Canadian cities have banned garburators because the ground waste they create can cause pipe clogs or overwhelm wastewater systems. By separating solids from liquids, the Sepura is potentially saving cities a significant amount of money.

The device is currently only available for pre-order, but Nicolov said they expect to start shipping out units in early 2021.

READ ALSO: A look at some of the B.C. inventors creating life-saving tools in fight against COVID-19

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

entrepreneurGarbageGreater VictoriaUniversity of VictoriaWastewater treatment