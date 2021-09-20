NDP candidate Gord Johns went into the 2021 federal election seeking his third term as Member of Parliament for the Courtenay-Alberni riding. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

Gord Johns projected victorious in Courtenay-Alberni riding

Black Press Media is projecting New Democrat Party candidate and incumbent Gord Johns to be re-elected for a third term in the Courtenay-Alberni riding.

Johns fought off a spirited challenge from Conservative Party of Canada candidate Mary Lee – who held a brief lead early on in the returns – with Liberal candidate Susan Farlinger a distant third.

With 54 per cent of the polls reporting, Johns holds a 3,409-vote lead, accounting for 44.1 per cent of the votes. Lee is second, at 8,073 votes (31% ) and Farlinger sits third, with 3,480 votes (13.4%).

People’s Party of Canada candidate Robert Eppich has 1,486 votes (5.7%); Green Party candidate Susanne Lawson has 1,459 votes (5.6%) and Marxist Leninist candidate Barbara Biley has 43 votes (0.2%).

More to come…

