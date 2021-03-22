Grace Lore, MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill. (Black Press Media file photo)

Grace Lore, MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill, announces son’s brain tumour diagnosis

She’ll be stepping back to care for her son and family, but will stay on as MLA

Grace Lore, MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill, announced on the weekend that her four-year-old son was diagnosed with a brain tumour last month.

“I have had to take a step back to care for Asher and my family,” Lore said in a Sunday Facebook post.

“I remain your MLA for Victoria Beacon-Hill but am relying on the incredible support of my staff, the public service and my colleagues for stepping up to make sure my community is cared for while I take care of my family during this difficult time.”

Lore thanked the nurses, doctors, oncologists and others who have supported her family since the diagnosis.

“All my gratitude to everyone at BC Children’s Hospital and Ronald MacDonald House for all the incredible care,” she wrote. “Thank you to all the front-line workers, including those cleaning our hospitals and keeping our ferries running, who have made sure we can safely access that care for Asher.”

She also thanked her neighbours, friends, and family, along with B.C. residents who have “kept COVID under control over this last year by missing all the things you love so that we can keep each other and our families safe.”

The New Democrat MLA was first elected during last fall’s election and serves as the parliamentary secretary for gender equity. Lore said her office will still be able to be reached by phone and email and she’s looking forward to her full return.

The news prompted support from across the B.C. legislature and beyond.

“We’re thinking of Grace and her family during this difficult period,” Premier John Horgan wrote on Twitter.

“So very sorry to hear this,” tweeted Shirley Bond, interim B.C. Liberal leader. “Wishing you and your family nothing but the best in the days ahead.”

“I am so deeply sorry to hear this Grace,” said a tweet from Green party leader, Sonia Furstenau. “My heart is with you and your family, and we are sending you love and support at this time.”

READ: NDP's Grace Lore declared winner in Victoria-Beacon Hill

