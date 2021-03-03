The City of Duncan will implement a new pilot project targeting vandalism this spring. (File photo)

The City of Duncan will implement a new pilot project targeting vandalism this spring. (File photo)

Graffiti trouble? Duncan will give you the brush and the paint to remove it

Initiative based on a successful project to protect Port Alberni from unwanted spray paint

The City of Duncan wants to try a different and proactive way to deal with its graffiti problems.

City council decided at its meeting on March 1 that it would allocate $2,000 from its 2021 budget for a pilot project that will be implemented this spring which will target graffiti in Duncan.

Instead of issuing fines to property owners for not cleaning up graffiti, which currently is the only tool city staff have to deal with the issue, the city’s bylaw department will provide property owners with a voucher to purchase paint and a brush to cover up the graffiti under the new graffiti removal pilot program.

RELATED STORY: GRAFFITI GRIEF GRIPS DUNCAN

In a report, Duncan’s manager of building and bylaw Rachel Hastings said the pilot program is based on one that the City of Port Alberni successfully implemented in 2019.

She said that, to date, 27 Port Alberni residents and businesses have participated in the program with a no recurrence of graffiti at the locations where it was removed.

Hastings said the concept is to cover up the graffiti as quickly as possible and stay on top of it because statistics show that having graffiti repeated if these measures are taken is close to zero if it is covered within 24 to 48 hours of appearance.

“The faster graffiti is removed, the less desirable a property becomes as a target to vandals,” she said.

Hastings said that under the new program, the graffiti is reported and documented by the city’s bylaw department and the property owner is notified.

She said the bylaw department will then request the property owner voluntary comply and participate in the pilot program.

RELATED STORY: TAG, AND YOU’RE IN FOR IT: MOUNTIES INVESTIGATING THOUSANDS IN GRAFFITI DAMAGE IN DUNCAN

If the property owner agrees to participate, a voucher that permits one free can of paint and a free paint brush, up to a maximum amount that will be negotiated with local paint businesses, will be provided.

The city will also provide a set of instructions on how to use the voucher with a deadline for completing the work, and an information sheet on how to reduce the likelihood of repeat vandalism to the subject property

“The bylaw department will conduct an onsite inspection after seven days to verify the work has been completed,” Hastings said.

“Additionally, if the offending party is known, there could be a link through the Restorative Justice program as an alternative to pressing charges. Depending on the program uptake, there is a possibility a supplementary 2021 budget request may be brought to council for additional funds.”


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Community

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sidney and Sooke record 57 crabbing violations in 2020
Next story
University of Victoria students impacted by off-campus COVID-19 exposure

Just Posted

This male Dungeness can safely be harvested after passing muster. An official with Fisheries and Oceans Canada says it is not clear how well locals on the Saanich Peninsula are complying with crabbing regulations, but her comments suggest that any problems might be of a minor nature. (Department of Fisheries and Oceans/Submitted)
Sidney and Sooke record 57 crabbing violations in 2020

While recreational crab fishery has ‘compliance issues,’ no evidence of ‘large scale poaching’

Police seek information after a pedestrian was hit in a crosswalk at the intersection of Goldstream Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway on March 3.(Google Maps)
Witnesses sought in Langford pedestrian hit and run

Suspect is older man driving four-door, gold sedan

The University of Victoria has said some of its students were impacted by an off-campus exposure to COVID-19 last weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)
University of Victoria students impacted by off-campus COVID-19 exposure

UVic has not specified where the exposure occurred

Const. Mat Jones of the CRD Integrated Road Safety Unit joined a team of Saanich police officers and ICBC representatives cracking down on distracted driving at the McKenzie/Quadra intersection in Saanich on March 3. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
‘Leave the phone alone’: 40 distracted driving tickets issued in two hours at Saanich intersection

Saanich police, CRD Integrated Road Safety Unit crackdown on drivers’ cell-phone use

Cleanup happens after an overnight flood Monday damaged areas of the Oaklands Community Centre. (Facebook/Oaklands Community Association)
Greater Victorians offer flood of support to Oaklands Community Centre

Blown hot water tank Monday night leaves staff cleaning up soggy mess

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for British Columbia in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
7 additional deaths and 542 new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Provincial health officials reported 18 new COVID-19 cases linked to variants of concern

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: How’s your butter?

Recent reports have some Canadians giving a second look to one of… Continue reading

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson (Office of the Chief Justice)
Judge questions whether B.C.’s top doctor appreciated right to religious freedom

Lawyer for province says Dr. Henry has outlined the reasons for her orders publicly

A sample of guns seized at the Pacific Highway border crossing from the U.S. into B.C. in 2014. Guns smuggled from the U.S. are used in criminal activity, often associated with drug gangs. (Canada Border Service Agency)
B.C. moves to seize vehicles transporting illegal firearms

Bill bans sale of imitation or BB guns to young people

The City of Duncan will implement a new pilot project targeting vandalism this spring. (File photo)
Graffiti trouble? Duncan will give you the brush and the paint to remove it

Initiative based on a successful project to protect Port Alberni from unwanted spray paint

BC Housing minister David Eby is concerned that Penticton council’s decision to close a local homeless shelter will result in a “tent city” similar to this one in Everett, Wa. (Olivia Vanni / Black Press file)
‘Disappointed and baffled’ B.C. housing minister warns of tent city in Penticton

Penticton council’s decision to close a local homeless shelter could create tent city, says David Eby

The first of Fisheries and Oceans Canada’s long-range maritime patrol aircraft—the Dash-8—becomes operational. (Photo supplied by PAL Aerospace) Fisheries and Oceans Canada’s new De Havilland Dash-8-100 long-range surveillance air craft is capable of staying aloft for eight to 10 hours for a variety of missions up and down the B.C. coast. (Photo supplied by PAL Aerospace)
New plane will double DFO’s surveillance capacity in B.C.

The Dash-8 will fly out of Campbell River for enforcement, conservation missions

A recently published study out of UBC has found a link between life satisfaction levels and overall health. (Pixabay)
Satisfied with life? It’s likely you’re healthier for it: UBC study

UBC psychologists have found those more satisfied with their life have a 26% reduced risk of dying

Most Read