File photo

File photo

Grand Forks man found dead after ‘tragic accident,’ Mounties say

The death is being investigated by the B.C. Coroner Service

A man was found dead at the scene of a small fire on the city’s western outskirts Wednesday, Feb. 9, according to Grand Forks RCMP.

READ MORE: Motorist killed in Highway 3 crash was a Castlegar man: Grand Forks RCMP

Mounties and fire fighters were called to the fire on the 3600-block of Mill Road shortly after 7:30 p.m. The deceased was a Grand Forks resident in his late 60s, who breathed with the aide of bottled oxygen, Sgt. Darryl Peppler told The Gazette Monday, Feb. 14.

Calling the fire “a tragic accident,” Peppler said Mounties turned over their investigation to a B.C. coroner who attended the scene. The man’s family was notified right away.

Rich Piché, Dep. Fire Chief at Grand Forks Fire/Rescue, said the fire burned a small section of the man’s bachelor suite.

It’s not clear when the fire started, but Piché said it had burned itself out before he got to the scene. Oxygen tanks found at the scene suggest it started when the man’s breathing supply accidentally caught fire, he said.

The Coroner’s Service has not yet released the specific cause of death.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireGrand ForksRCMP

Previous story
‘Gassy Jack’ statue toppled in Vancouver during women’s memorial march
Next story
Hundreds of Princeton flood victims face homelessness if no government intervention

Just Posted

Saanich police are diverting traffic around a crashed cement truck in the intersection of Interurban and Marigold roads Feb. 15. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Overturned cement truck blocking Saanich intersection near Panama Flats

Chelsea Brown (left) and Jas Gill are the founders of a South Island mobile cardiology testing service. (Photo by @eternal.bond.photography)
Victoria duo make cardiology testing more accessible with mobile service

The City of Colwood has begun its budget discussions, and an early draft presented to the council’s committee of the whole Feb. 8 shows the city expects to increase revenue from property tax by 5.48 per cent to cover expected expenses. (Black Press Media file photo)
Colwood proposes 5.48-per-cent property tax increase in early draft budget

The Capital Regional District has received federal funding to develop a mobile electric vehicle demonstration unit. (File photo/courtesy of City of Victoria)
CRD granted $224,000 towards EV promotion in Greater Victoria