Oak Bay Police have been busy with a string of petty thefts. (Black Press Media file photo)

Grass trimmer, gin, planters and more stolen in string of petty thefts in Oak Bay

The Oak Bay Police Department has been busy keeping up with reported incidents

A string of petty thefts kept the Oak Bay Police Department busy over the last week.

Beginning on April 6, police received a call of a garden shed break and enter in the 2900-block of Eastdowne Road. A grass trimmer and possibly some tools were stolen at a value of $400.

On April 8 police heard of a missing bottle of gin from 2100-block of Oak Bay Avenue. A suspect was later located, arrested and released.

On April 8, police received two reports of a suspicious man. The first was of him looking inside a vehicle at Currie Road and Newport Avenue. The man later banged on a house door in the 2400-block of McNeil Avenue asking for water. He was described as stumbling or walking with an injured leg. He was later found and identified, and is believed to be a suspect in relation to several thefts from vehicles in the area.

April 9 police received a report that three large planters with plants were stolen from a front yard in the 1700-block of Elgin Street, at a value of $500.

On April 11 police responded to mischief in the 2000-block of Cadboro Bay Road. A CCTV camera was ripped from a ceiling. Fortunately, anther CCTV camera nearby likely captured the whole thing. The file is still under investigation.

Lastly, Oak Bay police dealt with a rash of thefts from cars. All of the vehicles were unlocked. Stolen items include sunglasses, a vacuum, spare change, a purse and insurance papers. Thefts occurred in the 2400-block of Currie Road, 2000-block of Lorne Terrace, 2000-block of Carnavaron Street, the 2100-block of Allenby Street, the 2000-block of Carrick Street, and the 2000-block of Kings Road.

Anyone with information on these incidents can call the non-emergency line at 250-592-2424.

