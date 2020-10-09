Great BC ShakeOUT takes a COVID-safe approach for 2020

Offices, schools, homes and more offer protection in the event of an earthquake. The Great BC ShakeOut is slated for Oct. 15, but individuals and socially distanced groups can practice earthquake drills anytime. (Black Press media file photo)

Earthquakes can happen at any time, without warning, and the organizers of the Great British Columbia ShakeOut want everyone to be prepared and know what to do when it does.

Staged as part of International ShakeOut Day, which falls on the third Thursday in October (Oct. 15 this year), the event looks a little different this year due to COVID-19 physical distancing restrictions. But the public is still encouraged to schedule socially distanced “Drop, Cover and Hold On” drills in the home, workplace, school or elsewhere – even in a video conference.

More than 84,000 people are registered in the capital region for 2020 ShakeOutBC activities, which can be carried out on any day, anywhere. For residents, businesses, schools and other groups who want to stage their own earthquake drill, you can register your participation at shakeoutbc.ca. The site also hosts a list of resources, from COVID-safe drill tips to printable reminders about coming events.

A number of local governments are participating again this year. Visit bit.ly/3loxSVi for a list and click on the highlighted links to find out more about emergency preparedness in your city or neighbourhood.

