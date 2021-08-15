A smokey sunset in Brentwood Bay. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

A smokey sunset in Brentwood Bay. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

Greater Victoria air quality statement and heat warnings ended

Smoke from wildfires dissipating

As the smoke began to clear from South Island skies Sunday morning, Environment Canada ended the air quality statement for Greater Victoria.

The province’s heat warning for the region has also been lifted as temperatures dropped to 20 C at the Victoria International Airport. There’s even a 30 per cent chance of showers for Monday.

There are still 268 wild fires burning in the province – 133 classified as out of control.

READ MORE: Property insurers update risk modelling as Canada braces for climate impacts

Do you have a story tip? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaWeatherWest Shore

Previous story
VIDEO: Canadians will head to the polls for a federal election on Sept. 20
Next story
Footage shows Taliban fighters in Afghan presidential palace

Just Posted

A smokey sunset in Brentwood Bay. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Greater Victoria air quality statement and heat warnings ended

Death Cap mushrooms are not new to Oak Bay or Vancouver Island. (Black Press Media file photo)
Death cap mushrooms arrive early in Greater Victoria

Oak Bay High grad Mackennzie Mount, 16, is poised to pursue a career in ballet, starting a three-year intensive training program this summer. (David Cooper/Victoria Academy of Ballet)
Oak Bay teen ballerina en pointe for dance career

Paul Rivas developed a line of half-meat, half-veggie products to help cut meat consumption. (Contributed/Holy Cow!)
Turn up the meat – er, beet