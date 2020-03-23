Victoria is among Canada’s leader in new housing prices (Black Press Media File).

Greater Victoria among Canadian leaders in new housing prices

New housing prices rose by one per cent in February

New housing prices in Greater Victoria are among the fastest growing in Canada, according to Statistics Canada.

Victoria Census Metropolitian Area (CMA) saw the price for new homes rise by one per cent in February compared to January. That rate gave Victoria the third-highest increase in the country, as 17 out of 27 CMAs recorded increases in the cost of new housing.

Ottawa — “Canada’s hottest housing market,” according to the agency — saw an increase of 1.1 per cent, the same as St. Catharines-Niagara, followed by Victoria, and Cambridge-Waterloo (0.9 per cent).

“Builders in all four CMAs reported favourable market conditions as the primary reason for the increase,” read an accompanying analysis.

These conditions include among others population growth coupled with low unemployment rates, with Victoria recording both.

RELATED: Migration drives Greater Victoria’s population growth

RELATED: Greater Victoria records lowest unemployment rate in Canada

While Victoria CMA is not growing as fast as it did during the middle of the last decade — some 8,596 people moved to the CMA in 2016 alone — it remains a popular destination for international migrants as well as arrivals from other parts of the province. (Without attracting residents from other parts of the province and around the world Victoria would actually be shrinking as the number of people who died in Greater Victoria outstripped the number of newborns by 746, as of July 1, 2019 and the number of deaths has outstripped the number of newborns every year since 2008/09.)

Victoria also consistently boosts one of the lowest unemployment rates in Canada, recording the lowest in all of Canada with 3.4 per cent in March 2020. British Columbia’s unemployment rate, by contrast, stood at five per cent, up 0.5 per cent from January 2020.

But this attractiveness also has a price. A global survey tracking global housing affordability shows Greater Victoria is the 16th most unaffordable housing market in eight major countries. (Hong Kong is the least affordable and Vancouver the second-least affordable market, according to the 16th annual Demographia International Housing Affordability Survey).

The figures from Statistics Canada come with one bright spot for residents concerned about housing affordability. Compared to the same period last year, new housing prices have remained exactly the same.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich police make attempts to mend relationship with Indigenous people
Next story
COVID-19 World Update, March 23: Foreigners barred in Hong Kong

Just Posted

Greater Victoria among Canadian leaders in new housing prices

New housing prices rose by one per cent in February

Food preservation also a fun family activity amid COVID-19

Alternative methods could lengthen the life of your produce

Saanich police make attempts to mend relationship with Indigenous people

Mayor Fred Haynes lauds Saanich police efforts toward Truth and Reconciliations at council meeting

North Saanich artist carves out legacy

Art Gallery of Victoria will archive the Japanese woodblock prints of Graham Scholes

New scholarship created in former Oak Bay mayor Nils Jensen’s honour

Family, community partner to create scholarship and plaque on memorial

Not time for state of emergency, Trudeau says, but Parliament asked to pass COVID-19 aid

The $82-billion package would pause student loans, allow homeowners to defer mortgages

News Mirror offices closed to the public

But there’s still plenty of ways to reach us

COVID-19 update for Canada, March 23: $50,000 fine for Vancouver businesses

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day

COVID-19 World Update, March 23: Foreigners barred in Hong Kong

The latest coronavirus news from about the world, Monday, March 23.

VIDEO: B.C. artist gets help from Canadians far and wide to make inspirational COVID-19 self-isolation video

Comox Valley resident reaches out to Canadian friends, gets epic response

Visitors asked to stay away from Gulf Islands during COVID-19 pandemic

Islands Trust makes public plea for people to avoid non-essential visits

B.C. Ferries confirms worker has COVID-19

Employee on Tsawwassen route didn’t work in vessel’s public areas

Electric vehicle chargers damaged during theft on Vancouver Island

‘This type of nonsense is discouraging to say the least’

World COVID-19 afternoon update: Trump lashes out at critics, grim milestone for France

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Most Read