Greater Victoria bus drivers ponder next stop after big lottery win

A group of 10, including nine Greater Victoria bus drivers, claimed a Maxmillions prize in the July 31 Lotto Max draw. (Photo courtesy BCLC)

A group of Greater Victoria bus drivers is revving their engines after a $1 million lottery win.

Frederick “Nate” Green, the team captain of a group of 10 lottery players – nine of whom are bus drivers – purchased the winning ticket at University Heights shopping centre on Shelbourne Street in Saanich. After hearing a ticket in Greater Victoria had won in the July 31 Lotto Max draw, Green checked the group’s ticket.

“It was a really great feeling to be able to tell the guys we won — we really won,” Green said in a statement.

Green buys tickets twice a month and said when he told another member of the group about their win, he’d never seen someone react like that.

“He was in shock, he just kept walking around in circles,” Green said. “I think he forgot where he was.”

The shock didn’t last long and the group is planning a socially distanced celebration in the near future. As for their next stop, that’s still to be determined.

