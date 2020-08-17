A group of 10, including nine Greater Victoria bus drivers, claimed a Maxmillions prize in the July 31 Lotto Max draw. (Photo courtesy BCLC)

Greater Victoria bus drivers ponder next stop after big lottery win

$1 million winning ticket purchased in Saanich

A group of Greater Victoria bus drivers is revving their engines after a $1 million lottery win.

Frederick “Nate” Green, the team captain of a group of 10 lottery players – nine of whom are bus drivers – purchased the winning ticket at University Heights shopping centre on Shelbourne Street in Saanich. After hearing a ticket in Greater Victoria had won in the July 31 Lotto Max draw, Green checked the group’s ticket.

“It was a really great feeling to be able to tell the guys we won — we really won,” Green said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Victoria man buys milk, winning lotto ticket

Green buys tickets twice a month and said when he told another member of the group about their win, he’d never seen someone react like that.

“He was in shock, he just kept walking around in circles,” Green said. “I think he forgot where he was.”

The shock didn’t last long and the group is planning a socially distanced celebration in the near future. As for their next stop, that’s still to be determined.

 

Man left with serious injuries after attack by grizzly bear with cubs in B.C.
CRD board hears earful from Greater Victoria residents over landfill project

Most Read